Tragic Landslide Hits Unauthorised Gold Mine in Indonesia
A landslide triggered by torrential rains engulfed an unauthorised gold mining site in Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in the death of at least 15 people. Dozens remain missing as rescue operations continue. The incident highlights the dangers of informal mining, which are prevalent across the country.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A landslide triggered by torrential rains struck an unregulated gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people, according to officials on Friday. Dozens of others were reported missing as the search for survivors continues.
Villagers were digging for gold in Solok district of West Sumatra province when the mudslide buried them, reported Irwan Effendi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency office. The challenging rescue effort has been hindered by further mudslides, blackouts, and lack of telecommunications.
Informal mining is a common yet hazardous livelihood in Indonesia, posing risks like landslides, flooding, and exposure to toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide. Previous incidents have claimed multiple lives, underscoring the perilous conditions faced by these workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malaysian Police Rescue Over 400 Children from Abusive Charity Homes
Thailand Deploys Military for Flood Rescue Operations
Malaysian Authorities Expand Probe into Islamic Group After Child Rescue
Francine Devastates Louisiana: Hurricane Leaves Destruction and Heroic Rescues in Its Wake
Rescue Operation Saves 26 Child Labourers in East Delhi