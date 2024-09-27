Tragic Landslide Hits Unauthorised Gold Mine in Indonesia

Left Menu

A landslide triggered by torrential rains engulfed an unauthorised gold mining site in Indonesia's Sumatra island, resulting in the death of at least 15 people. Dozens remain missing as rescue operations continue. The incident highlights the dangers of informal mining, which are prevalent across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Padang | Updated: 27-09-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A landslide triggered by torrential rains struck an unregulated gold mining operation on Indonesia's Sumatra island, killing at least 15 people, according to officials on Friday. Dozens of others were reported missing as the search for survivors continues.

Villagers were digging for gold in Solok district of West Sumatra province when the mudslide buried them, reported Irwan Effendi, head of the local disaster mitigation agency office. The challenging rescue effort has been hindered by further mudslides, blackouts, and lack of telecommunications.

Informal mining is a common yet hazardous livelihood in Indonesia, posing risks like landslides, flooding, and exposure to toxic chemicals such as mercury and cyanide. Previous incidents have claimed multiple lives, underscoring the perilous conditions faced by these workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

