Just Stop Oil Activists Target Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' with Soup

Three Just Stop Oil activists hurled tomato soup at two of Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' paintings in London's National Gallery on Friday, leading to their arrest. This incident comes just hours after two of their fellow members were sentenced for a similar act last year.

The National Gallery confirmed that the paintings were unharmed, and the activists have been taken into custody. Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland were recently sentenced for their 2022 stunt, which caused £10,000 ($13,385) damage to the frame but left the artwork itself intact due to protective glass.

Judge Christopher Hehir handed down prison sentences to Plummer and Holland, denouncing their actions as arrogant and offensive. Amid a broader crackdown on protest groups, Just Stop Oil activists continue to stage high-profile demonstrations, resulting in harsher penalties for non-violent protests in Britain.

