Hilary Swank Joins Cast of 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is joining the cast of the hit series 'Yellowjackets' for its third season, Deadline has reported. Swank, lauded for her performances in 'Boys Don't Cry' and 'Million Dollar Baby', will appear as a recurring guest star. There is potential for her to become a series regular if the show is renewed for a fourth season.

The eagerly anticipated third season of 'Yellowjackets' is currently being filmed in Vancouver. The series, devised by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, narrates the harrowing tale of a high school girls' soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness. The plot explores their descent from a unified team to savage clans and their struggles to deal with the trauma 25 years later. Swank's character details are still under wraps, but she is expected to appear later in the season and might portray the adult version of a yet-to-be-explored team member.

The current cast includes prominent names like Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell, who play the adult survivors. Younger versions in the 1996 timeline are portrayed by Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton. Juliette Lewis exited the series after Season 2. The third season has faced delays due to industry strikes but is set to premiere on Showtime in 2024. As a treat for new viewers, Season 1 will be available on Netflix starting October 1. The series, produced by Lionsgate Television, has garnered critical acclaim, including seven Emmy nominations since its 2021 debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)