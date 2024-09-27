Tragic Wall Collapse at Maharajwada School

Two people lost their lives as part of the boundary wall of Maharajwada school, located opposite the renowned Mahakal temple in Ujjain, collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, according to an official.

The collapse led to four individuals being trapped under the debris, with Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirming that two of them died.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, and the two injured were promptly sent to a hospital in Indore for medical treatment, Singh added.

