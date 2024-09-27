Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse at Maharajwada School

Two people died when a boundary wall of Maharajwada school near Mahakal temple in Ujjain collapsed due to heavy rains. Four individuals were trapped, with two fatalities confirmed. Immediate rescue operations were launched, and the injured were sent to an Indore hospital for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two people lost their lives as part of the boundary wall of Maharajwada school, located opposite the renowned Mahakal temple in Ujjain, collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, according to an official.

The collapse led to four individuals being trapped under the debris, with Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirming that two of them died.

Rescue operations were launched immediately, and the two injured were promptly sent to a hospital in Indore for medical treatment, Singh added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

