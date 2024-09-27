Rolls-Royce Unveils Ultra-Luxury Cullinan Series II in India

British luxury auto-maker Rolls-Royce cars on Friday launched its ultra-luxury Cullinan Series II here, with price starting from Rs 10.50 crore, a company official said.

The company, in a statement, announced that the first local client deliveries would commence from the fourth quarter of 2024.

The debut of Cullinan Series II in India represents a significant milestone for Rolls-Royce in the Asia Pacific region. Since its original launch in 2018, this remarkable motor car has attracted a younger and more diverse group of clients, and today Cullinan is the most requested Rolls-Royce in the marque's portfolio, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Regional Director Asia-Pacific Irene Nikkein said.

Cullinan Series II integrates new technologies, new materials, meticulously considered design updates, and innovative opportunities for self-expression through Bespoke, Nikkein added.

Pricing for Cullinan Series II in India starts from Rs 10.50 crore while the price for Black Badge Cullinan Series II starts at Rs 12.25 crore, the company said.

Rolls-Royce also clarified that Cullinan Series II pricing is dependent on client specification.

