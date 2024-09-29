Left Menu

Star-Studded Night: IIFA Awards 2023 Highlights

At the IIFA Awards, Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for 'Jawan' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' claimed Best Picture. The event, hosted by SRK and Vicky Kaushal, featured memorable performances and notable wins, including Rani Mukerji for Best Actress and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Best Director.

Shah Rukh Khan clinched the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Jawan' at the IIFA Awards, while 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, was honored as Best Picture.

The glittering event was co-hosted by Khan alongside actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar. Shah Rukh, known for his charismatic presence, enthralled the audience with his signature poses and dance moves, including a sequence with Kaushal on the viral hit 'Tauba Tauba.'

In a heartfelt moment, Khan received his trophy from 'Dil Se...' director Mani Ratnam and composer A R Rahman, even touching Ratnam's feet in respect. Rani Mukerji secured the Best Actress award for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' and Shah Rukh gallantly held her sari as she walked off stage.

