Star-Studded Night: IIFA Awards 2023 Highlights
At the IIFA Awards, Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for 'Jawan' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' claimed Best Picture. The event, hosted by SRK and Vicky Kaushal, featured memorable performances and notable wins, including Rani Mukerji for Best Actress and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for Best Director.
- Country:
- India
Shah Rukh Khan clinched the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Jawan' at the IIFA Awards, while 'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, was honored as Best Picture.
The glittering event was co-hosted by Khan alongside actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar. Shah Rukh, known for his charismatic presence, enthralled the audience with his signature poses and dance moves, including a sequence with Kaushal on the viral hit 'Tauba Tauba.'
In a heartfelt moment, Khan received his trophy from 'Dil Se...' director Mani Ratnam and composer A R Rahman, even touching Ratnam's feet in respect. Rani Mukerji secured the Best Actress award for 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway,' and Shah Rukh gallantly held her sari as she walked off stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery Animal Attack in Mahasi: Conflicting Claims and Community Fear
Italy Responds to Bluetongue Outbreaks in Domestic Animals
Controversy Erupts in Andhra Pradesh Over Alleged Use of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam
Tirupati Prasadam Controversy: Action Promised Amid Allegations of Animal Fat Usage
(Eds: Minor edit) AP CM had earlier highlighted complaints of animal fat being used in laddus: TTD EO Shyamala Rao.