Remembering John Amos: Football Star, Actor, and Advocate

John Amos, an acclaimed actor and former football player, passed away at 84 in Los Angeles on Aug. 21. Known for his roles in 'Good Times' and 'Roots,' Amos was also a critic of racial stereotypes in media and a veteran of the New Jersey National Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 04:33 IST
John Amos, the U.S. football player turned actor celebrated for his roles in the 1970s TV series 'Good Times' and the miniseries 'Roots,' died on Aug. 21 in Los Angeles at the age of 84, his son, Kelly Christopher (K.C.) Amos, announced.

Amos' death from natural causes was not disclosed until Tuesday. 'It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,' his son said in a statement. 'He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold ... and he was loved the world over,' he added.

Amos portrayed James Evans, the father in 'Good Times,' for 61 episodes in the mid-1970s and also played the elder Kunta Kinte in 'Roots,' the TV adaptation of Alex Haley's 1976 novel on slavery. He was also known for his role as TV weatherman Gordy Howard in 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' during the same decade. Beyond acting, Amos had a brief professional football career in the 1960s and was a veteran of both the New Jersey National Guard's 50th Armored Division and an honorary master chief of the U.S. Coast Guard.

