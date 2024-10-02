JP Nadda Highlights Modi's Mass Movement for Cleanliness

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday highlighted the successful transformation of Mahatma Gandhi's cleanliness call into a widespread mass movement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.

Speaking at a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' event in Delhi, Nadda, along with other Delhi unit leaders such as the state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, participated actively in the cleanliness drive at Lodhi Colony.

Nadda emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness year-round and encouraged both citizens and party workers to continually engage in the campaign, which ties into the BJP's annual 'Sewa Pakhwara' ending on Gandhi Jayanti.

