Left Menu

JP Nadda Highlights Modi's Mass Movement for Cleanliness

Union Minister JP Nadda acknowledged the transformation of Mahatma Gandhi's cleanliness call into a mass movement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade. Participating in a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' event in Delhi, Nadda reaffirmed BJP's commitment to maintaining cleanliness and urged citizens to join the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:26 IST
JP Nadda Highlights Modi's Mass Movement for Cleanliness
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday highlighted the successful transformation of Mahatma Gandhi's cleanliness call into a widespread mass movement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.

Speaking at a 'Swachhata Abhiyan' event in Delhi, Nadda, along with other Delhi unit leaders such as the state president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Bansuri Swaraj, participated actively in the cleanliness drive at Lodhi Colony.

Nadda emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness year-round and encouraged both citizens and party workers to continually engage in the campaign, which ties into the BJP's annual 'Sewa Pakhwara' ending on Gandhi Jayanti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024