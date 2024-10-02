Female Naval Officers Embark on Historic Circumnavigation

Two Indian Navy officers embarked on a groundbreaking global circumnavigation expedition from Goa on Wednesday. Covering 21,600 nautical miles over eight months, Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A will demonstrate their sailing prowess and resilience.

The voyage was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, with several top naval officials in attendance. This historic journey aims to highlight India's maritime capabilities and promote gender equality in the forces.

The officers' expedition will navigate some of the world's most dangerous waters, including the infamous passages around Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn, and the Cape of Good Hope. This marks the first time Indian sailors will undertake such a mission in double-handed mode, adding another feather in the cap of Indian naval history.

