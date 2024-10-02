Left Menu

Female Naval Officers Embark on Historic Circumnavigation

Two Indian Navy officers, Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A, embarked from Goa on an eight-month circumnavigation expedition. Covering 21,600 nautical miles, the duo will navigate treacherous waters, promoting Indian maritime prowess. This is the second edition following the 2017 all-women crew mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:00 IST
Female Naval Officers Embark on Historic Circumnavigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two Indian Navy officers embarked on a groundbreaking global circumnavigation expedition from Goa on Wednesday. Covering 21,600 nautical miles over eight months, Lt Commander Dilna K and Lt Commander Roopa A will demonstrate their sailing prowess and resilience.

The voyage was flagged off from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, with several top naval officials in attendance. This historic journey aims to highlight India's maritime capabilities and promote gender equality in the forces.

The officers' expedition will navigate some of the world's most dangerous waters, including the infamous passages around Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn, and the Cape of Good Hope. This marks the first time Indian sailors will undertake such a mission in double-handed mode, adding another feather in the cap of Indian naval history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024