Migrant Worker Death Sparks Controversy in West Bengal

Governor C V Ananda Bose has criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal in Chennai due to alleged starvation. This incident highlights the severe hardships faced by migrant workers in their search for livelihood outside their home state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:32 IST
Governor C V Ananda Bose has sharply criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal due to alleged starvation in Chennai. The governor accused Banerjee, a 'constitutional colleague,' of 'playing with human lives.'

The death of the migrant worker, identified as Samar Khan from Purba Medinipur district, has brought to light the dire conditions faced by West Bengal's migrant workforce. Many have traveled to Chennai seeking employment but have ended up impoverished and starving. This incident resulted in several workers being found unconscious and hospitalized, with one in critical condition.

Bose emphasized the need for the state government to become 'alive, sensitive, and responsive' to the plight of these workers. Measures have been taken to provide financial support and assist hospitalized workers in returning home. He urged for stronger support systems for migrant laborers, many of whom come from districts with high Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) populations and face declining agricultural incomes.

