Dasara Festivities Illuminate Mysuru with Cultural Grandeur
The vibrant 10-day Dasara festival kicked off in Mysuru, marked by religious and traditional fervor. Inaugurated by scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, the event showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage through various performances and culminates with the famed Jamboo Savari. The celebrations honor the rich regime of Mysuru's royal history.
- Country:
- India
The famed Dasara festival began its 10-day celebrations in Mysuru with traditional and religious ceremonies. Inaugurated by noted scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, this year's festival promises to honor Karnataka's rich cultural legacy.
The event includes a range of ceremonies from the royal family's rituals to grand public celebrations featuring cultural performances by over 6,500 artists. Notably, the illuminated Ambavilasa Palace serves as a focal point for festivities.
The festival's highlight, Jamboo Savari, features richly decorated elephants, including the lead elephant Abhimanyu. Once held privately by the Mysuru royal family, Dasara's rich traditions continue to enthrall and attract visitors from far and wide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dasara
- Mysuru
- Cultural
- Traditions
- Navaratri
- Festival
- Ceremonies
- Jamboo Savari
- Karnataka
- Heritage
ALSO READ
Dubai Metro Music Festival Returns for Its Fourth Edition: A Week of Musical Extravaganza
India’s top construction leaders to converge in Mumbai at 10th India Construction Festival on Oct 9-10, 2024
Pamela Anderson to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival
Essential Commodities to Remain Stable During Festival Season: Food Secretary
Court Emphasizes Noise Limits for Religious Festivals Equally