Dasara Festivities Illuminate Mysuru with Cultural Grandeur

The famed Dasara festival began its 10-day celebrations in Mysuru with traditional and religious ceremonies. Inaugurated by noted scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, this year's festival promises to honor Karnataka's rich cultural legacy.

The event includes a range of ceremonies from the royal family's rituals to grand public celebrations featuring cultural performances by over 6,500 artists. Notably, the illuminated Ambavilasa Palace serves as a focal point for festivities.

The festival's highlight, Jamboo Savari, features richly decorated elephants, including the lead elephant Abhimanyu. Once held privately by the Mysuru royal family, Dasara's rich traditions continue to enthrall and attract visitors from far and wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)