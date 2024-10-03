Left Menu

Dasara Festivities Illuminate Mysuru with Cultural Grandeur

The vibrant 10-day Dasara festival kicked off in Mysuru, marked by religious and traditional fervor. Inaugurated by scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, the event showcases Karnataka's cultural heritage through various performances and culminates with the famed Jamboo Savari. The celebrations honor the rich regime of Mysuru's royal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:59 IST
Dasara Festivities Illuminate Mysuru with Cultural Grandeur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The famed Dasara festival began its 10-day celebrations in Mysuru with traditional and religious ceremonies. Inaugurated by noted scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, this year's festival promises to honor Karnataka's rich cultural legacy.

The event includes a range of ceremonies from the royal family's rituals to grand public celebrations featuring cultural performances by over 6,500 artists. Notably, the illuminated Ambavilasa Palace serves as a focal point for festivities.

The festival's highlight, Jamboo Savari, features richly decorated elephants, including the lead elephant Abhimanyu. Once held privately by the Mysuru royal family, Dasara's rich traditions continue to enthrall and attract visitors from far and wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024