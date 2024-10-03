Left Menu

First-Ever Glimpse: Pilgrims Witness Sacred Kailash from Indian Territory

Pilgrims have seen the sacred Kailash peak, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the Old Lipulekh pass in India's Uttarakhand. This marks the first time such a view has been accessible from Indian soil, bypassing the need for a journey to Tibet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 03-10-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 20:45 IST
Pilgrims experienced a historic and emotional moment as they viewed the sacred Kailash peak from within India for the first time. The Old Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand's Vyas valley now offers devotees a unique opportunity to witness the revered site traditionally accessible from Tibet.

The first group of five pilgrims, who made the 2.5 km trek from Gunji camp to the pass, expressed overwhelming excitement and emotions upon seeing the peak. Among the group were Neeraj and Mohini from Bhopal, Amandeep Kumar Jindal from Chandigarh, and Kewal Krishan and Narendra Kumar from Rajasthan.

Uttarakhand's state officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, celebrated this new venture as a significant development for religious tourism. This pilot project, organized by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, offers a complete package including helicopter rides and accommodation, aiming to provide pilgrims with a memorable experience.

