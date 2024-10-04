Left Menu

Minister Slams Remarks on Film Stars: Entertainment Industry Disrespected

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks about actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, calling them appalling. The comments sparked a row, and Surekha later retracted her statements. Vaishnaw questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, highlighting a perceived disrespect for the entertainment industry.

Updated: 04-10-2024 00:18 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw strongly criticized Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks about actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, labeling them as appalling and indicative of an anti-woman mindset within the Congress party.

The controversy began when Surekha attributed the divorce of the celebrity couple to BRS leader K T Rama Rao, prompting Vaishnaw to question the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Vaishnaw condemned the discourse as inappropriate for society, asserting it disrespects India's entertainment industry. Facing backlash, Surekha has since retracted her comment.

