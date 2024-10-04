Minister Slams Remarks on Film Stars: Entertainment Industry Disrespected

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw strongly criticized Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks about actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, labeling them as appalling and indicative of an anti-woman mindset within the Congress party.

The controversy began when Surekha attributed the divorce of the celebrity couple to BRS leader K T Rama Rao, prompting Vaishnaw to question the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Vaishnaw condemned the discourse as inappropriate for society, asserting it disrespects India's entertainment industry. Facing backlash, Surekha has since retracted her comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)