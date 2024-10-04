Minister Slams Remarks on Film Stars: Entertainment Industry Disrespected
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks about actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, calling them appalling. The comments sparked a row, and Surekha later retracted her statements. Vaishnaw questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, highlighting a perceived disrespect for the entertainment industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 00:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw strongly criticized Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remarks about actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, labeling them as appalling and indicative of an anti-woman mindset within the Congress party.
The controversy began when Surekha attributed the divorce of the celebrity couple to BRS leader K T Rama Rao, prompting Vaishnaw to question the silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Vaishnaw condemned the discourse as inappropriate for society, asserting it disrespects India's entertainment industry. Facing backlash, Surekha has since retracted her comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils MSME Policy-2024 to Boost Employment and Sector Growth
BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Alleges Alignment with Pakistan
Congress Denounces BJP Response to Kharge's Objection Against Threats to Rahul Gandhi
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Allegations and Past Remarks
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi