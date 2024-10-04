From Beggar to Doctor: Pinki Haryan's Inspiring Journey

Once a street beggar, Pinki Haryan is on the brink of redefining her life in the medical field. Raised in poverty, Haryan's journey from scavenging for food in Mcleodganj to earning a Chinese medical degree is nothing short of inspirational.

Her life took a pivotal turn in 2004 when Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee monk, spotted her and motivated her parents to let her pursue education. With his support, she joined a hostel for destitute children and later cleared India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Despite challenges like steep fees of Indian colleges, a UK trust enabled her study in China. Today, having completed her MBBS, she is back in Dharamshala, ready to serve. Haryan is a testament to the transformational power of opportunity and support.

