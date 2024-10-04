Left Menu

From Beggar to Doctor: Pinki Haryan's Inspiring Journey

Pinki Haryan, once a beggar, defied all odds to achieve her dream of becoming a doctor. Guided by Tibetan monk Lobsang Jamyang, she pursued education and overcame financial barriers, earning a medical degree in China. Now back in India, she's preparing to serve her community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:34 IST
From Beggar to Doctor: Pinki Haryan's Inspiring Journey
Once a street beggar, Pinki Haryan is on the brink of redefining her life in the medical field. Raised in poverty, Haryan's journey from scavenging for food in Mcleodganj to earning a Chinese medical degree is nothing short of inspirational.

Her life took a pivotal turn in 2004 when Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee monk, spotted her and motivated her parents to let her pursue education. With his support, she joined a hostel for destitute children and later cleared India's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Despite challenges like steep fees of Indian colleges, a UK trust enabled her study in China. Today, having completed her MBBS, she is back in Dharamshala, ready to serve. Haryan is a testament to the transformational power of opportunity and support.

