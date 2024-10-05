Heist at Jnanpith Laureate's Home: A Tale of Stolen Riches

Gold and diamond ornaments valued at lakhs were reported stolen from the residence of acclaimed writer M T Vasudevan Nair, police confirmed on Saturday.

The case was initiated following a complaint lodged by the writer's wife on Friday. Authorities believe the theft occurred between September 22 and 30, according to the complaint.

A police official stated that around 26 sovereigns of jewelry, including chains, bangles, earrings, and diamond lockets, are missing. Initially, the family presumed the ornaments were secure in a bank locker. The 91-year-old writer, his wife, and several close relatives were at the house. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)