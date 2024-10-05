Spectacular Skies: IAF's Aerial Display in Chennai
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to dazzle Chennai with a grand aerial display over Marina on October 6, featuring new aircraft like Rafale during the 92nd IAF Day celebrations. With over 70 aircraft participating, this event aims to enter the Limca Book of World Records and attract 1.5 million visitors.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up to captivate Chennai with an awe-inspiring aerial display over Marina on October 6. The event, part of the 92nd IAF Day celebrations, will showcase a range of aircraft including the Rafale, with nearly 72 aircraft expected to participate.
According to Air Vice Marshal K Prem Kumar, this large-scale aviation spectacle aims to secure a place in the Limca Book of World Records, with an anticipated audience of 1.5 million. The display will feature the IAF's latest aircraft such as the Rafale, Suryakiran aerobatic team, and Sarang helicopter team.
Chennai last hosted an aerial display 21 years ago, making this a rare event outside India's capital. The event will also spotlight indigenous aircraft like Tejas and Prachand, a testament to the nation's aerospace advancements.
