In a corner of Albania's presidential palace, India's vibrant culture came to life during a remarkable festival, transforming the space into a scene reminiscent of an Indian royal court. The festival, a first of its kind, showcased the rich culinary, musical, and fashion traditions of Rampur, captivating the Albanian audience.

Organized by Albania's Ministry of Economy, Culture, and Innovation, the event aimed to forge closer ties with India, commencing with people-to-people interactions. Highlights included a seven-course royal dinner, prepared with spices flown in from India, and an exhibition detailing India's architectural evolution post-independence.

Key figures, including Albanian and Indian dignitaries, attended the event. Honorary Consul General of Albania in India, Dikshu Kukreja, and Rampur royal descendant Kazim Ali Khan played pivotal roles in orchestrating the event, marking a significant cultural exchange milestone between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)