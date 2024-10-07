Left Menu

75 Years of Excellence: Calcutta University's Journalism Milestone

Calcutta University's journalism and mass communication department marked its 75th anniversary with a procession involving alumni, faculty, and students. Led by the vice-chancellor and department head, celebrations emphasized ethical journalism and the department's stellar alumni. Year-long events include lectures, cultural programs, and seminars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta University's journalism and mass communication department has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 75th anniversary with a grand procession. Hundreds of alumni, faculty, and current students took part, marking their journey from College Square to Subodh Mallick Square.

In a ceremonious opening, officiating vice-chancellor Shanta Dutta and department head Pijushkanti Panigrahi inaugurated the year-long festivities at the Senate Hall. Dutta reaffirmed the department's dedication to ethical journalism, expressing confidence in its continued success.

Panigrahi praised the department's alumni, who are thriving in media roles globally. A series of events, including lectures and cultural functions, has been announced to honor the department's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

