Adityanath's Call Against Defamation and Idol Destruction
During Durga Puja celebrations in Varanasi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned against derogatory remarks and actions against Hindu deities. He emphasized non-violence as the ultimate virtue but supported necessary action for protection. He highlighted Bengal's contributions, contrasting its current insecurity with UP's enthusiastic festival celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a strong message during the Durga Puja celebrations in Varanasi, cautioning against derogatory remarks and actions targeting Hindu deities. Speaking at the Bharat Sevashram Sangh, he warned that those responsible would face strict consequences.
Adityanath emphasized non-violence as the ultimate virtue but justified necessary actions to protect the nation, religion, and innocents. He remarked on Sanatan Dharma's current helplessness in West Bengal, contrasting it with the vibrant festive spirit in Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister celebrated Sharadiya Navratri with fervor, performing rituals and distributing sewing machines to women. He urged for respect across religions and warned against taking law into one's hands, promising firm legal action against any disorderly conduct.
(With inputs from agencies.)
