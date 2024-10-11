Left Menu

Villagers Take Matters into Their Own Hands in Leopard Menace

A leopard was killed by villagers after attacking a man in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Forest authorities had issued an order to shoot the man-eater leopard amid rising attacks. Recent months saw a series of leopard and wolf attacks in Udaipur and Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in multiple casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:16 IST
Villagers Take Matters into Their Own Hands in Leopard Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, villagers took lethal action against a leopard after it attacked a 55-year-old man named Devaram. The attack occurred in the early hours on Friday in the Sayra area when the leopard targeted Devaram's cattle.

Police reported the villagers responded swiftly to Devaram's cries for help, encircling the area where the leopard was hiding. Armed with sticks and other objects, the locals killed the animal on the spot.

This incident comes amid a series of leopard attacks, prompting forest authorities to issue a shoot-on-sight order for a man-eater leopard. This follows numerous incidents, including the recent death of a 55-year-old woman, Kamla Kanwar, by a leopard. Efforts to track dangerous felines are ongoing, with three leopards captured so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024