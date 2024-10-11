Villagers Take Matters into Their Own Hands in Leopard Menace

In a dramatic incident in Udaipur district of Rajasthan, villagers took lethal action against a leopard after it attacked a 55-year-old man named Devaram. The attack occurred in the early hours on Friday in the Sayra area when the leopard targeted Devaram's cattle.

Police reported the villagers responded swiftly to Devaram's cries for help, encircling the area where the leopard was hiding. Armed with sticks and other objects, the locals killed the animal on the spot.

This incident comes amid a series of leopard attacks, prompting forest authorities to issue a shoot-on-sight order for a man-eater leopard. This follows numerous incidents, including the recent death of a 55-year-old woman, Kamla Kanwar, by a leopard. Efforts to track dangerous felines are ongoing, with three leopards captured so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)