Nobel Peace Prize Faces a Year of Conflict

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be awarded on Friday amid significant global conflicts, particularly escalating in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Established by Alfred Nobel's will to honor contributions to global fraternity and the reduction of military forces, the peace prize has recognized 104 individuals and organizations advancing peace since 1901. Last year's award went to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian activist standing against theocratic regime discrimination and endorsing women's rights.

Considering the rampant global turmoil, the Norwegian Nobel Committee may opt not to present the award, an occurrence last seen in 1972. Recent conflicts have drastically impacted regions, with the Middle East facing tens of thousands of deaths, the Ukraine war ongoing with severe casualties, and Sudan's prolonged war displacing millions. The Nobel Peace Prize remains one of the few awarded in Oslo, in accordance with Alfred Nobel's wishes.

