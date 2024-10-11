Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize Faces a Year of Conflict

The Nobel Peace Prize faces a backdrop of intense global conflicts, including in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan. The prize could remain unawarded due to ongoing violence. Notable conflicts include the Gaza war, Ukraine's struggle against Russian invasion, and Sudan's extensive internal war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:09 IST
Nobel Peace Prize Faces a Year of Conflict
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be awarded on Friday amid significant global conflicts, particularly escalating in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Sudan.

Established by Alfred Nobel's will to honor contributions to global fraternity and the reduction of military forces, the peace prize has recognized 104 individuals and organizations advancing peace since 1901. Last year's award went to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian activist standing against theocratic regime discrimination and endorsing women's rights.

Considering the rampant global turmoil, the Norwegian Nobel Committee may opt not to present the award, an occurrence last seen in 1972. Recent conflicts have drastically impacted regions, with the Middle East facing tens of thousands of deaths, the Ukraine war ongoing with severe casualties, and Sudan's prolonged war displacing millions. The Nobel Peace Prize remains one of the few awarded in Oslo, in accordance with Alfred Nobel's wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024