Ferris Wheel Mishap at Durga Puja: Four Injured

On Friday, a Ferris wheel accident at the crowded Durga Puja pandal at Telephone Bhawan resulted in four injuries, police reported. The mishap occurred when the ride's safety bar malfunctioned, causing a fall.

The victims, including a family of three and an additional child, fell from a height of five to ten feet before being rushed to Ispat General Hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were deemed not severe.

While police have halted the Ferris wheel operation, event organizers confirmed that the celebrations continue as planned.

