Left Menu

Ferris Wheel Mishap at Durga Puja: Four Injured

Four people were injured when a Ferris wheel malfunctioned at a Durga Puja celebration. They fell from about five to ten feet after a safety bar issue. Fortunately, their injuries were not severe, and they were treated at the Ispat General Hospital. Police halted the ride, but festivities continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:17 IST
Ferris Wheel Mishap at Durga Puja: Four Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a Ferris wheel accident at the crowded Durga Puja pandal at Telephone Bhawan resulted in four injuries, police reported. The mishap occurred when the ride's safety bar malfunctioned, causing a fall.

The victims, including a family of three and an additional child, fell from a height of five to ten feet before being rushed to Ispat General Hospital. Fortunately, their injuries were deemed not severe.

While police have halted the Ferris wheel operation, event organizers confirmed that the celebrations continue as planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024