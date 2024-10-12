Left Menu

Hollywood Star Enamored by Indian Cinema

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a notable Hollywood actor, expressed his admiration for the Indian film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' During the IFP session with Rajkummar Rao, Gordon-Levitt shared how the film inspired him to delve deeper into Indian cinema, showcasing his enthusiasm for participating in an Indian film.

Updated: 12-10-2024 13:08 IST
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt has expressed his admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' revealing how it inspired him to explore Indian cinema further. The acclaimed actor spoke at a recent session with Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao during the IFP Season 14 event.

While discussing Indian cinema, Gordon-Levitt initially struggled to recall his favorite film. With Rao's reminder, he confirmed his love for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which he praised for its unique and beautiful storytelling. Released in 2022, the film depicted the life of Gangubai, a powerful figure in Kamathipura in the 1960s.

The actor conveyed his enthusiasm for Indian films and expressed a desire to participate in an Indian production, even attempting a garba dance during the event. With Rao's guidance, Gordon-Levitt learned a hook step from the hit song 'Kati Raat Maine Kheto Mein' from the movie 'Stree 2.'

