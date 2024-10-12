Left Menu

Zepto's Navratri Success: Over 1 Lakh Dandiya Sticks Sold!

Zepto celebrated a successful Navratri 2024 by selling over 1 Lakh dandiya sticks. CEO Aadit Palicha shared achievements on LinkedIn, noting increased sales of fasting-friendly products and festive celebrations at Zepto's stores across India, showcasing cultural diversity and community participation.

Updated: 12-10-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 14:05 IST
In a festive highlight, Zepto announced a significant achievement during the recently concluded Navratri 2024 by selling over 1 lakh dandiya sticks. The announcement was shared by co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on LinkedIn.

Palicha expressed gratitude towards the platform's diverse participants, highlighting the enhanced sales of festive essentials and fasting-friendly products such as Kattu and Rajgira atta. This surge in sales marks a continued growth from the previous year's figures.

Zepto's stores across the country celebrated local traditions, from Ayudha Puja in southern cities like Coimbatore and Bangalore to a spirited Garba event in Ahmedabad, embodying the essence of India's cultural richness during the Navratri season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

