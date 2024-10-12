Thriving in Green: All India Forest Sports Meet 2024

The 27th All India Forest Sports Meet 2024 is scheduled to take place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from October 16 to 20, involving more than 3,000 participants, officials announced Saturday.

Recognized shooter and Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker is set to attend the closing ceremony, highlighting the meet's objective to encourage healthy competition among forest department personnel nationwide. The event aims to raise awareness about forest and wildlife protection.

A total of 301 sports competitions in 23 disciplines will be organized at various locations in Raipur, topped off by an opening and closing ceremony at Kota stadium. The meet's theme, 'Protection of forests and Conservation of wildlife', underscores the vital connection between sports and environmental preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)