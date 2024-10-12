Ajay Jadeja: From Cricket Star to Royal Heir
Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been declared the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking a significant transition from his sporting career. Meanwhile, five laborers tragically lost their lives in Gujarat, and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat warned of conspiracies against India.
In a significant development in Gujarat, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been declared the heir to the royal throne of Jamnagar. This announcement came on Dussehra, bringing a new chapter to Jadeja's life.
Meanwhile, a tragic incident claimed the lives of five laborers in Mehsana, Gujarat, as the soil caved in at a construction site, according to local police reports.
Additionally, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concerns about conspiracies challenging India's unity and strength, highlighting the growing global respect for the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
