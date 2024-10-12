Left Menu

Embracing the Spirit of Dussehra: A Call to Imbibe Lord Ram's Ideals

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren encourages citizens to follow the ideals of Lord Ram on Dussehra, emphasizing the festival's message of truth and justice. The event, marked by the traditional burning of giant effigies of Ravana and his kin, celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:07 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called upon citizens to embrace the qualities of Lord Ram during Dussehra celebrations. Addressing a large crowd gathered at Morabadi Ground, Soren highlighted the festival's significance as a triumph of truth and justice over falsehood and injustice.

The event saw a grand 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony organized by the Punjabi Hindu Biradari, featuring the burning of towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad. Attendees included Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, who participated in the ritualistic burning alongside Soren.

Kunal Ajmani, an office bearer of the Punjabi Hindu Biradari, noted that the 'Ravana Dahan' tradition has been upheld for over six decades. This year, the effigies, some reaching 75 feet, were part of the annual spectacle celebrating the victory of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

