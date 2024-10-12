Left Menu

Victory of Virtue: Dussehra Celebrations in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, emphasized the importance of embodying Lord Ram's virtues during Dussehra celebrations. He highlighted the festival as a symbol of truth triumphing over falsehood. The event, organized by Punjabi Hindu Biradari, featured the burning of effigies symbolizing evil forces.

Ranchi | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:13 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on citizens to embrace the virtues of Lord Ram as he extended his Dussehra greetings. Speaking at the Morabadi Ground event, Soren emphasized that Dussehra represents the triumph of truth and goodness over falsehood and evil.

The celebration, drawing thousands of devotees, was organized by the Punjabi Hindu Biradari. Soren urged the attendees to follow the path of truth and virtue, aligning with the ideals of Lord Ram.

The event featured the traditional 'Ravana Dahan' ceremony, attended by Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. Large effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad were burnt, continuing a tradition upheld for over 60 years.

