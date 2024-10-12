Left Menu

Unifying Tradition: RSS Leader Calls for Societal Reform

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi emphasized the importance of preserving India's tradition through religion and unity among Hindus. Speaking at the Vijayadashmi Utsav program, he urged younger generations to reject caste-based discrimination and bad habits to maintain India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:42 IST
In a fervent call to preserve India's esteemed traditions, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi invoked the power of religion to shield the nation's cultural heritage from what he described as demonic forces.

Speaking at the Vijayadashmi Utsav program in Jhotwara, Joshi underscored the unity of Hindus globally, tracing their roots back to India. He urged the youth to shun bad habits and embrace the wisdom of ancient traditions and great thinkers.

Joshi also highlighted the need to eliminate caste-based discrimination, questioning whether India can stand strong as an organized power while harboring such social evils. The event commenced with the worship of weapons, a traditional practice led by Joshi and Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal.

