Unifying Tradition: RSS Leader Calls for Societal Reform
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi emphasized the importance of preserving India's tradition through religion and unity among Hindus. Speaking at the Vijayadashmi Utsav program, he urged younger generations to reject caste-based discrimination and bad habits to maintain India's cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent call to preserve India's esteemed traditions, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi invoked the power of religion to shield the nation's cultural heritage from what he described as demonic forces.
Speaking at the Vijayadashmi Utsav program in Jhotwara, Joshi underscored the unity of Hindus globally, tracing their roots back to India. He urged the youth to shun bad habits and embrace the wisdom of ancient traditions and great thinkers.
Joshi also highlighted the need to eliminate caste-based discrimination, questioning whether India can stand strong as an organized power while harboring such social evils. The event commenced with the worship of weapons, a traditional practice led by Joshi and Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- tradition
- India
- culture
- Hindus
- unity
- Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
- caste
- discrimination
- Vijayadashmi
ALSO READ
India Pledges NRs 474 Million for 12 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal
How will Congress bring stability to Haryana when it cannot bring unity among its leaders: PM Modi at poll rally in Hisar.
India's Stern Warning to Pakistan: No Impunity for Cross-Border Terrorism
Redefining Global Unity: The Urgent Need for Modernized Multilateralism
United in Triumph: A Night of Unity and Celebration for Indian Olympians and Paralympians