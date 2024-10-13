Dussehra DJ Clash: Injuries in Ballia Village

In the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over DJ music during Dussehra celebrations led to violence, injuring three people. The incident unfolded in Kharoni village late Saturday night.

Police had to step in to quell the conflict between the two factions, transporting the injured to Bansdih's community health centre. Among them, Ankit Singh, 25, is in critical condition and has been admitted to the district hospital.

Authorities have filed a case against 24 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, 14 suspects are currently in custody for further questioning, as investigations led by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)