Left Menu

Dussehra DJ Clash: Injuries in Ballia Village

A clash between two groups erupted in Kharoni village, Ballia district, over DJ music during Dussehra, resulting in three injuries. Police intervened to control the situation. Ankit Singh was critically injured and taken to the district hospital. A case against 24 people has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:46 IST
Dussehra DJ Clash: Injuries in Ballia Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a dispute over DJ music during Dussehra celebrations led to violence, injuring three people. The incident unfolded in Kharoni village late Saturday night.

Police had to step in to quell the conflict between the two factions, transporting the injured to Bansdih's community health centre. Among them, Ankit Singh, 25, is in critical condition and has been admitted to the district hospital.

Authorities have filed a case against 24 individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Additionally, 14 suspects are currently in custody for further questioning, as investigations led by Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024