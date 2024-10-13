Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Madhya Pradesh

An immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh turned tragic on Saturday night when an 18-year-old boy drowned in the Sindh river. The incident occurred near Pachaira village, about 50 km from Datia district headquarters.

Nikhil Baghel and two others were caught by strong currents while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga. Despite efforts to save all three, only two managed to survive after quick actions from those nearby.

The investigation officer, Narayan Singh, confirmed that Nikhil's body was recovered on Sunday, bringing a somber end to what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

