Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Madhya Pradesh

An 18-year-old boy, Nikhil Baghel, drowned during the immersion of a Durga idol in the Sindh river, Madhya Pradesh. Two others were rescued after being swept away by strong currents during the incident near Pachaira village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Datia | Updated: 13-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 16:05 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Durga Idol Immersion in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh turned tragic on Saturday night when an 18-year-old boy drowned in the Sindh river. The incident occurred near Pachaira village, about 50 km from Datia district headquarters.

Nikhil Baghel and two others were caught by strong currents while immersing an idol of Goddess Durga. Despite efforts to save all three, only two managed to survive after quick actions from those nearby.

The investigation officer, Narayan Singh, confirmed that Nikhil's body was recovered on Sunday, bringing a somber end to what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024