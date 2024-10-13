Left Menu

Tragic Turn at Thane Navratri Event: One Dead, Two Injured in Garba Attack

A Navratri garba event in Thane, Maharashtra, turned deadly when a group attacked attendees, killing one and injuring two. Eight suspects have been detained. The altercation began over claims that the victims were outsiders intruding into the event, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:48 IST
Tragic Turn at Thane Navratri Event: One Dead, Two Injured in Garba Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Navratri event in Maharashtra's Thane district turned fatal when a man was killed, and two others were injured during a 'garba' dance gathering. This shocking incident occurred as a group attacked the attendees, according to local officials on Sunday.

The attack unfolded near a temple at Devichi Ali in Murbad during the early hours of Sunday morning. Eight individuals have been detained concerning the assault, which tragically led to the death of a participant, identified as Sachin (Nanu) Parmar. He was fatally stabbed, while two others were injured with sharp weapons.

Officials revealed that the victims were merely passing by when the situation escalated, as some accused them of being outsiders who had gatecrashed the event. Authorities are continuing their investigation into this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024