Tragic Turn at Thane Navratri Event: One Dead, Two Injured in Garba Attack

A Navratri event in Maharashtra's Thane district turned fatal when a man was killed, and two others were injured during a 'garba' dance gathering. This shocking incident occurred as a group attacked the attendees, according to local officials on Sunday.

The attack unfolded near a temple at Devichi Ali in Murbad during the early hours of Sunday morning. Eight individuals have been detained concerning the assault, which tragically led to the death of a participant, identified as Sachin (Nanu) Parmar. He was fatally stabbed, while two others were injured with sharp weapons.

Officials revealed that the victims were merely passing by when the situation escalated, as some accused them of being outsiders who had gatecrashed the event. Authorities are continuing their investigation into this case.

