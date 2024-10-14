Empowering Women: Catalyst for Societal Progress
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the pivotal role of women in societal development, presenting the 'Nari Shakti 2024' award and highlighting women's empowerment across various fields. He praised initiatives like the Women Reservation Bill and highlighted the impact of government schemes in promoting women's entrepreneurship.
- Country:
- India
Haribhau Bagde, Rajasthan's Governor, has underlined the vital role of women in societal progress, stating that a society only advances rapidly when it empowers women.
Speaking at an event presenting the 'Nari Shakti 2024' award, Bagde celebrated women's accomplishments in areas such as environmental protection and entrepreneurship while affirming the government's commitment to women's empowerment.
He acknowledged the historic passage of the Women Reservation Bill and pointed out efforts by the Modi administration to continually support women, especially in rural Rajasthan, expressing a firm belief in women's capabilities for a stronger nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)