Empowering Women: Catalyst for Societal Progress

Haribhau Bagde, Rajasthan's Governor, has underlined the vital role of women in societal progress, stating that a society only advances rapidly when it empowers women.

Speaking at an event presenting the 'Nari Shakti 2024' award, Bagde celebrated women's accomplishments in areas such as environmental protection and entrepreneurship while affirming the government's commitment to women's empowerment.

He acknowledged the historic passage of the Women Reservation Bill and pointed out efforts by the Modi administration to continually support women, especially in rural Rajasthan, expressing a firm belief in women's capabilities for a stronger nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)