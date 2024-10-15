Left Menu

Hanni's Stand: A Call for Change in K-Pop Industry

Hanni, member of K-pop group NewJeans, spoke about workplace bullying in the K-pop industry during a parliamentary hearing. Her emotional testimony highlighted systemic issues faced by young artists, urging for better protection and respect. The hearing involved conflict within HYBE and its subsidiary Ador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:42 IST
Hanni's Stand: A Call for Change in K-Pop Industry
Hanni

Hanni, a star in the K-pop world and member of NewJeans, has taken a bold stand, addressing the issue of workplace bullying in the industry during a parliamentary hearing.

The 20-year-old artist shared her personal encounters with such harassment, aiming to draw attention to the high-pressure environment young artists endure, hoping for improved protections.

Her appearance at the South Korean parliament reflects an ongoing clash involving HYBE and Ador, amidst rising demands for a cultural shift within the multi-billion dollar industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024