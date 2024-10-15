Hanni's Stand: A Call for Change in K-Pop Industry

Hanni, a star in the K-pop world and member of NewJeans, has taken a bold stand, addressing the issue of workplace bullying in the industry during a parliamentary hearing.

The 20-year-old artist shared her personal encounters with such harassment, aiming to draw attention to the high-pressure environment young artists endure, hoping for improved protections.

Her appearance at the South Korean parliament reflects an ongoing clash involving HYBE and Ador, amidst rising demands for a cultural shift within the multi-billion dollar industry.

