Reviving History: National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unveiled plans to establish a national maritime heritage complex in Gujarat's Lothal, believed to be the world's oldest dockyard. This initiative aims to enhance public understanding of India's rich civilizational history.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'Let's focus on tourism,' the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the historical project will stimulate interest among history enthusiasts and tourists alike, potentially boosting the tourism economy - a sector he regards as a pivotal growth driver for India.

Highlighting Lothal's historic relevance as a maritime hub, Modi criticized previous neglect of India's historical sites, advocating for renewed efforts to preserve the past. Lothal will be brought to life as a mini-replica of the ancient dock city, featuring a towering 77-meter lighthouse museum and immersive galleries.

