Reviving History: National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the construction of a national maritime heritage complex in Lothal, Gujarat, envisaged to revive the site's historical significance and boost tourism. The initiative aims to rekindle interest in India's rich maritime past and enhance economic growth through tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:57 IST
The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unveiled plans to establish a national maritime heritage complex in Gujarat's Lothal, believed to be the world's oldest dockyard. This initiative aims to enhance public understanding of India's rich civilizational history.

In a LinkedIn post titled 'Let's focus on tourism,' the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the historical project will stimulate interest among history enthusiasts and tourists alike, potentially boosting the tourism economy - a sector he regards as a pivotal growth driver for India.

Highlighting Lothal's historic relevance as a maritime hub, Modi criticized previous neglect of India's historical sites, advocating for renewed efforts to preserve the past. Lothal will be brought to life as a mini-replica of the ancient dock city, featuring a towering 77-meter lighthouse museum and immersive galleries.

