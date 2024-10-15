Karnataka Aims to Become Asia's Gaming Capital
During the Indian Gaming Convention, Karnataka announced its goal to become Asia's gaming hub. The state's government plans to host India's first eSports Olympics and launch a gaming accelerator. The event stresses India's progress as a leader in gaming, with support from tech giants and industry stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Gaming Convention unveiled ambitious plans by Karnataka to establish itself as Asia's gaming hub. During the convention, Shri Priyank Kharge emphasized the state's potential to host India's first government-sponsored eSports Olympics.
Held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, and organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India, the two-day event drew attention to India's rising status in the gaming sector. Meta, serving as the convention's Title Partner, validated the nation's strategic importance on a global scale.
Highlighting India's market growth, Kharge announced frameworks to support gaming startups and innovation. The state's new AVGC policy ensures the proliferation of intellectual property from Karnataka and establishes numerous programs for sector development, including the Elevate grant, further signaling India's gaming potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
40 Under 40 Industry Leaders 2024: Champions of Innovation and Excellence
Zintlr and SanchiConnect Secure Major Funding for Expansion and Innovation
Netrack Showcases Innovation and Sustainability at Major Industry Events
Alpine Launches Hypertech Alpine Engineering Centre for Supercar Innovations
India to Join Euronaval 2024: Key Innovations and Strategic Defence Collaborations