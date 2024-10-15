Strengthening Bonds: UP and Israel Collaborate for Agricultural Innovation

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, held a key meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bolster security and agriculture partnerships.

Azar congratulated Adityanath on enhancing UP's security and highlighted ongoing collaborations in technology and marketing to boost agriculture. A deeper agricultural partnership was discussed, with focus on Israeli centers of excellence in UP.

The dialogue further included plans for UP's participation in an upcoming Agritech Exhibition, showing a firm commitment to deepen ties even as geopolitical tensions loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)