Strengthening Bonds: UP and Israel Collaborate for Agricultural Innovation
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss strengthening security and agricultural collaboration. They highlighted technical partnerships and small farmer connections with Israeli-established centers of excellence. Discussions also included UP's participation in Israel's 2025 Agritech Exhibition amid ongoing Gaza conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:31 IST
- India
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, held a key meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bolster security and agriculture partnerships.
Azar congratulated Adityanath on enhancing UP's security and highlighted ongoing collaborations in technology and marketing to boost agriculture. A deeper agricultural partnership was discussed, with focus on Israeli centers of excellence in UP.
The dialogue further included plans for UP's participation in an upcoming Agritech Exhibition, showing a firm commitment to deepen ties even as geopolitical tensions loom large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
