Chardham Yatra Witnesses Record Influx Amidst Challenges

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand marked a significant milestone as it attracted more than 41 lakh pilgrims this season, the Chardham Yatra Management and Control Organisation disclosed. Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri temple visits have surged, prompting the state government to plan expanded travel arrangements for the upcoming year.

On Monday, 23,649 devotees visited the Himalayan temples, and on Tuesday, the number rose to 26,726. This comes as the Yatra enters its concluding phase, with temple portals scheduled to close in early to mid-November. The pilgrimage experienced a notable increase in visitors post-monsoon after suffering setbacks due to rain-induced landslides.

The trek route to Kedarnath was fully suspended for nearly a month following substantial damage from landslides. Despite these challenges, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and organized pilgrimage experience. He noted that the rising number of devotees underscores the need for continued infrastructure expansion.

