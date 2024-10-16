Journey Through Jiangxi: Overseas Chinese Media Explores Cultural Richness
The 'Walk in China-2024' tour invites overseas Chinese media leaders to explore Jiangxi Province's ecological, cultural, and developmental highlights. This week-long event, organized by top media and communication entities, aims to enhance international appreciation of Jiangxi's unique allure, promoting its scenic beauty and rich cultural history.
The morning of October 14 marked the commencement of the 'Walk in China-2024 Overseas Chinese Media Senior Leaders Tour of Jiangxi' at Jiangxi Daily Press, Nanchang City. This initiative, featuring 22 senior reporters and editors from across five continents, highlights the province's distinctive attributes.
Participants represent major overseas Chinese media, including the Philippines' Chinese Commercial News and Korea's Xinhua Paper. Their week-long itinerary includes visits to Nanchang, Jiujiang, and Ji'an, aiming to uncover insights into Jiangxi's splendid ecology, culture, and developmental progress.
Jiangxi, located in southeastern China, is renowned for its natural treasures and cultural heritage. The tour serves as both an educational opportunity and a chance for international media to transmit Jiangxi's stories globally, supported by organizations like China News Service and Jiangxi International Communication Center.
