Tragedy and Hope: New Life Amid Murder Accusations
Sahana, the wife of Renukaswamy who was allegedly murdered by Kannada actor Darshan and others, has given birth to a healthy baby boy. Her father expresses emotional gratitude towards the hospital staff. The murder case centers around alleged messages sent to Pavithra Gowda, sparking violent outcomes.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected twist to a controversial murder case, Sahana, wife of the alleged victim Renukaswamy, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday at a private hospital. The family expressed relief and gratitude, noting both the mother and the newborn are in good health.
Kashinath Shivanagoudar, Sahana's father, filled with emotion, extended his thanks to the medical team for their free treatment. 'I felt as though my son returned,' he told reporters. Sahana was five months pregnant at the time of Renukaswamy's tragic death.
The case revolves around Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and others, accused of murdering Renukaswamy, allegedly over obscene messages sent to Pavithra Gowda. There are multiple arrests, with Darshan currently held in Ballari jail.
(With inputs from agencies.)
