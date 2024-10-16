Shockwaves as Politician Baba Siddique's Murder Stuns Bollywood & Politicos

The murder of Baba Siddique, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra Minister, has sent shockwaves through the political and Bollywood communities. Actor Arbaaz Khan described Siddique as a cherished family friend, acknowledging the sorrow that has engulfed the industry and expressing solidarity with Siddique's family.

Siddique, known for his close ties with Bollywood icons such as Salman Khan, was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar and succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. His death marks a significant loss for both the political realm and the entertainment industry.

The last rites, conducted with full state honors, were held at Bada Qabrastan in Mumbai. As investigations unfold, Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended four suspects, while three remain at large. Reports suggest the plot was devised three months ago in Pune, with suspects visiting Siddique's residence multiple times unarmed, further deepening the intrigue surrounding this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)