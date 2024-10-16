Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Influential Figure Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was described as a 'close family friend' by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday. Arbaaz expressed the film industry's efforts to come to terms with Siddique's unexpected demise.

Siddique was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's Mumbai office, drawing attention due to his well-known Bollywood connections and relations with superstar Salman Khan. Police suspect gangster Lawrence Bishnoi could be behind the attack.

During a promotional event for 'Banda Singh Chaudhary', Arbaaz reflected on the invaluable presence Siddique had, particularly through his annual star-studded iftar parties. 'We are all affected by this incident and trying to overcome it,' Arbaaz stated.

