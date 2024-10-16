Left Menu

Adventure Tourism Takes Off: Shimla Flying Festival Soars High

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasizes the importance of public interest over governmental power at the Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2024. The event promotes adventure tourism, featuring paragliding championships, while addressing social issues like drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. Discussions also focus on tourism trends and university governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-10-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has called for the government to prioritize public interest over the accumulation of power. Speaking at the Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2024, Shukla underscored the government's duty to fund public universities as part of its responsibility.

The four-day event, designed to boost adventure tourism, offers activities like paragliding championships. Around 40 pilots from India and Nepal showcase their landing skills. The festival also includes exhibitions and workshops on tourism and adventure sports, aimed at invigorating the industry.

Additionally, Governor Shukla highlighted concerns over growing drug abuse in the region. The governor has yet to receive a bill regarding the appointment of university vice-chancellors, a matter pending in the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

