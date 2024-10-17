Left Menu

Prince William's Fight to End Homelessness: A Royal Commitment

Prince William, heir to the British throne, is spearheading efforts to combat homelessness through his initiative, 'Homewards'. Inspired by his mother, Princess Diana, William emphasizes the right to a stable home for everyone. The royal recently highlighted his stance in an upcoming documentary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:43 IST
Prince William, the future King of Britain, has taken on a substantial social responsibility to help those without homes. In a documentary set to air later this month, William outlines his initiative to end homelessness.

Dubbed 'Homewards,' the five-year project was launched last June, drawing inspiration from his mother, Princess Diana, who educated him about homelessness from a young age. 'I believe everyone deserves a safe, stable home,' William stated in the ITV documentary, 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.'

Facing criticism for his personal wealth, William asserts that his position should be leveraged to influence change. Having slept rough one winter and sold street magazines to draw attention, he is devoted to finding actionable solutions through projects across six UK locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

