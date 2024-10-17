Prince William's Fight to End Homelessness: A Royal Commitment

Prince William, the future King of Britain, has taken on a substantial social responsibility to help those without homes. In a documentary set to air later this month, William outlines his initiative to end homelessness.

Dubbed 'Homewards,' the five-year project was launched last June, drawing inspiration from his mother, Princess Diana, who educated him about homelessness from a young age. 'I believe everyone deserves a safe, stable home,' William stated in the ITV documentary, 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.'

Facing criticism for his personal wealth, William asserts that his position should be leveraged to influence change. Having slept rough one winter and sold street magazines to draw attention, he is devoted to finding actionable solutions through projects across six UK locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)