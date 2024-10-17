PM Modi Advocates Peace with Buddha's Wisdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the elevation of Pali to classical language status as a tribute to Lord Buddha's enduring legacy. Criticizing past administrations for neglecting Indian culture post-Independence, Modi underscored the importance of reconnecting with national heritage.

Speaking at the International Abhidhamma Divas, he urged global powers to reflect on Buddha's teachings to foster peace rather than conflict, noting such wisdom could address worldwide instability.

The recognition of Pali, alongside Marathi, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as classical languages, underscores a broader cultural renaissance in Indian policymaking. Modi stressed the role of education in preserving linguistic heritage and paid homage to BR Ambedkar for his contributions to Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)