Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates Peace with Buddha's Wisdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of Pali as a classical language, honoring Lord Buddha's heritage, and criticized past governments for overlooking India's cultural legacy. At the International Abhidhamma Divas, Modi urged the world to embrace peace through Buddha's teachings amidst global instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 14:49 IST
PM Modi Advocates Peace with Buddha's Wisdom
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the elevation of Pali to classical language status as a tribute to Lord Buddha's enduring legacy. Criticizing past administrations for neglecting Indian culture post-Independence, Modi underscored the importance of reconnecting with national heritage.

Speaking at the International Abhidhamma Divas, he urged global powers to reflect on Buddha's teachings to foster peace rather than conflict, noting such wisdom could address worldwide instability.

The recognition of Pali, alongside Marathi, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali as classical languages, underscores a broader cultural renaissance in Indian policymaking. Modi stressed the role of education in preserving linguistic heritage and paid homage to BR Ambedkar for his contributions to Buddhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024