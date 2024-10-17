Temple Expands Animal Sanctuary with Gifted Elephant

A renowned temple in South Delhi is preparing to expand its animal sanctuary with the addition of an elephant gifted by an Assam resident. The temple, located in Greater Kailash-II, is recognized for its dedication to animal welfare, currently providing care for various animals across its 1.5-acre site.

The 40-year-old female elephant, named 'Ranjita', will join over two-dozen horses, hundreds of cats and dogs, and a camel. The Maa Baglamukhi temple, which resides on the upper floors of a residential building, has secured the necessary permissions and is awaiting the final approval to transport the elephant to Delhi.

A committee formed by the Supreme Court oversees elephant welfare across India and has facilitated the transfer. Temple officials are committed to ensuring top-notch care for all animals, emphasizing their religious and spiritual mission towards animal service.

(With inputs from agencies.)