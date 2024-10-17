Temple Expands Animal Sanctuary with Gifted Elephant
A temple in South Delhi, renowned for its animal care initiatives, is set to welcome an elephant from Assam, joining numerous cats, dogs, and horses already housed at its facility. All required permissions have been secured for the elephant's transfer, expected to significantly enhance its welfare.
A renowned temple in South Delhi is preparing to expand its animal sanctuary with the addition of an elephant gifted by an Assam resident. The temple, located in Greater Kailash-II, is recognized for its dedication to animal welfare, currently providing care for various animals across its 1.5-acre site.
The 40-year-old female elephant, named 'Ranjita', will join over two-dozen horses, hundreds of cats and dogs, and a camel. The Maa Baglamukhi temple, which resides on the upper floors of a residential building, has secured the necessary permissions and is awaiting the final approval to transport the elephant to Delhi.
A committee formed by the Supreme Court oversees elephant welfare across India and has facilitated the transfer. Temple officials are committed to ensuring top-notch care for all animals, emphasizing their religious and spiritual mission towards animal service.
