Somy Ali Seeks Zoom Meeting with Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Former model Somy Ali has publicly requested a Zoom call with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, suggesting she has beneficial information for him. This follows the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with Bishnoi's gang allegedly involved. Ali had ties to Salman Khan, reportedly a target in a related plot.
In a surprising turn of events, former model and actor Somy Ali has reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media, seeking a Zoom meeting with the incarcerated gangster. Ali claims to possess valuable information that could potentially benefit Bishnoi, who is currently held in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.
This outreach follows the recent murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, a crime police suspect may be linked to Bishnoi due to Siddique's proximity to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Ali, once rumored to be in a relationship with Khan in the 1990s, made her appeal through an Instagram post.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police have arrested Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, a gang member connected to Bishnoi. He allegedly orchestrated a plan to assassinate Khan, underscoring the gangster's grip and influence even while imprisoned. Singh was apprehended by the authorities from Panipat, Haryana.
