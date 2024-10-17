SGPC Rejects Resignation of Jathedar Amidst Controversy

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has rejected the resignation of Giani Harpreet Singh, former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the services rendered by Singh have been commendable and essential for the Sikh community.

Amidst allegations of character assassination by former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha, Harpreet Singh announced his resignation. However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh supported him, threatening to resign if the SGPC accepted Harpreet's resignation.

Dhami highlighted the challenging times faced by Sikh institutions due to alleged interference by external forces like RSS and BJP. He emphasized the need for unity and avoiding disputes to protect the interests of the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)