SGPC Rejects Resignation of Jathedar Amidst Controversy

Giani Harpreet Singh's resignation as jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib was rejected by SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami. Dhami emphasized the importance of unity among Sikh institutions amid external pressures and controversies. Harpreet Singh had accused Virsa Singh Valtoha of character assassination, leading to tensions within the Sikh community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:47 IST
SGPC Rejects Resignation of Jathedar Amidst Controversy
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has rejected the resignation of Giani Harpreet Singh, former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. SGPC Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the services rendered by Singh have been commendable and essential for the Sikh community.

Amidst allegations of character assassination by former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Virsa Singh Valtoha, Harpreet Singh announced his resignation. However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh supported him, threatening to resign if the SGPC accepted Harpreet's resignation.

Dhami highlighted the challenging times faced by Sikh institutions due to alleged interference by external forces like RSS and BJP. He emphasized the need for unity and avoiding disputes to protect the interests of the Sikh community.

