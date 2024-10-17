TMC's 'Bijoya Sammilani': Uniting Bengal Amidst Crisis
Following the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has initiated the 'Bijoya Sammilani' campaign in West Bengal. This cultural event seeks to engage communities, honor locals, and counter opposition narratives, amid the ongoing protests and calls for justice.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has responded to the public outrage over the RG Kar Medical College incident with a large-scale outreach effort across West Bengal, titled 'Bijoya Sammilani'. This series of events, rooted in local cultural traditions, serves as both a community engagement initiative and a political strategy for the TMC.
Traditionally held after Durga Puja, Bijoya Sammilani is a time for community gathering and bonding. This year, TMC leaders are using the occasion to connect with the public at grassroots levels, celebrating student achievements and appreciating loyal residents. The initiative is a calculated move to reinforce the party's commitment to the community amidst opposition criticism.
The campaign also aims to assess TMC's organisational standing across districts, while ongoing protests over the incident at RG Kar underscore the intense public demand for justice. With ongoing strikes by junior doctors adding pressure, these events represent a dual opportunity: to bridge the community-party gap and counteract negative public narratives.
