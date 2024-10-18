Left Menu

Katrina Kaif Mesmerizes in Floral Elegance

Katrina Kaif captivates fans with stunning images in a floral cream dress. Sharing her look on social media with the caption 'Dil Gulabi', Katrina accessorized with a statement ring and earrings. Recently, she starred in mystery thriller 'Merry Christmas' and appeared in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:47 IST
Katrina Kaif Mesmerizes in Floral Elegance
Actor Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram @katrinakaif). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Katrina Kaif enchanted her fans on Friday by sharing stunning photographs of herself in a cream-colored dress embellished with floral motifs. Her long hair added to the allure as she captioned the post with 'Dil Gulabi' accompanied by a rose emoji. The Bollywood actress completed the look with a statement ring and earrings.

The post was met with enthusiastic responses from fans, who took to the comment section to express their admiration. Comments such as 'Beautiful' and 'How adorable' flooded in, demonstrating the impact of Kaif's captivating style.

On the career front, Katrina was recently seen in the mystery thriller 'Merry Christmas', directed by Sriram Raghavan. Portraying the role of Maria, she starred alongside South actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film, appreciated for its engaging storyline and Kaif's performance, unfolds on Christmas Eve. Additionally, in 2023, she featured in 'Tiger 3' opposite Salman Khan, which included cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in a post-credit scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024